Lions must follow Barbarians example and launch women's team - Jasmine Joyce

Jasmine Joyce is enjoying training with "world-class players" ahead of the Barbarians' game against England

Wales winger Jasmine Joyce believes the British and Irish Lions need to follow the example of the Barbarians and create a women's team.

The 129-year-old Barbarians club launched their women's team in 2017-18.

The Lions have agreed in principle that a women's team "is an important step forward" but have not yet committed to when that might happen.

"Hopefully they will bring out a Lions and I can get into that, that'd be my next goal," said 23-year-old Joyce.

"If the men can do it then why can't the women? It's very similar to the Barbarians, although obviously it's just the four countries."

The Lions - drawn from the cream of England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales - began their touring tradition in 1888, two years before the Barbarians club - which invites players from around the world to play - was created.

The Barbarian women began life with wins over Munster and the British Army in 2017-18 but only played their first international in April 2019, beating USA Eagles 34-33, helped by four tries from Joyce on her Baa-Baas debut.

Joyce is again part of the squad that will play England at Twickenham on 2 June as part of a double-header with the men's teams.

"I don't think I've ever scored four tries in my entire life and I get to do it when I'm playing for the Barbarians," said Joyce, who also played for Great Britain sevens at the 2016 Olympics.

"It makes it easy playing with world-class players around you, it's something amazing and not often you get to do it.

"To score even one try again would be awesome, especially against England at their home ground."

Barbarians squad:

Forwards: Gill Bourke (Stade Francais & Ireland), Amelia Buckland-Hurry (Bristol Bears), Alisha Butchers (Worcester & Wales), Dalena Dennison (Warringah & Australia), Fiao'o Fa'amausili (Auckland Marist & New Zealand), Carmen Farmer (Glendale & USA), Paula Fitzpatrick (St Mary's & Ireland), Samantha Martinez Gion (Amsterdam & Netherlands), Linda Itunu (Ponsonby & New Zealand), Heather Kerr (Darlington MP & England), Steph Te Ohaere-Fox (Christchurch & New Zealand).

Backs: Andrea Burke (Capilanos & Canada), Julia Folk (Castaway Wdrs & Canada), Emma Jensen (Hastings & New Zealand), Jasmine Joyce (Worcester & Wales), Helen Nelson (Montpellier & Scotland), Elinor Snowsill (Bristol Bears & Wales), Hannah Stolba (Glendale & USA), Amanda Thornborough (Westshore & Canada).