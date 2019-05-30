Mark Tainton: Former Bristol Bears coach to become chief executive

Mark Tainton previously held the role of chief operating officer at Bristol Bears

A management reshuffle at Bristol Bears will see Mark Tainton appointed as the club's chief executive.

Bristol's all-time record points scorer held the role of interim head coach in 2016/17, before being appointed to a senior management role.

Following head coach Pat Lam's role changing to director of rugby, Tainton will also join the board of directors.

The Bears won nine out of 22 matches to finish ninth in their first season back in the Gallagher Premiership.