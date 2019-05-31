Gareth Evans: Ospreys sign number eight from Gloucester

Gareth Evans came through Gloucester's academy and was part of the 2015 Challenge Cup winning side

Ospreys have signed number eight Gareth Evans from Gloucester.

The Wales qualified back-rower made 85 appearances for the Cherry and Whites after making his debut in 2011 before being released by the club.

Evans, 27, is the second signing the Ospreys have made following Wales outside half Gareth Anscombe from Cardiff Blues.

"It's a great opportunity for me to join an awesome club and I can't wait to get stuck in," said Evans.

"I've been a one-club guy all my career but the Ospreys are an awesome club."

Ospreys have been searching for a ball-carrying number eight with Dan Baker having not played since October 2017 following a serious knee injury.

"Looking at the players who are already here in the back-row we've got some top level guys," said Evans.

"It's going to be about getting my hands on the ball, carrying, and trying to get go forward for the team and give the guys out wide a bit of an opportunity to do some damage."

Evans is looking forward to embracing his Welsh roots.

"My Dad's Welsh, my Grandad lives up on the Llyn Peninsula, and that whole side of the family are thrilled I'm joining," said Evans.

"I grew up in England but my Dad always made sure I was supporting Wales whenever they were on the TV, and I have done ever since, so I'm excited to be playing my rugby in Wales."

Fly-half Sam Davies has joined Dragons but Ospreys have had 10 players re-sign new contracts and appointed former Worcester head coach Carl Hogg as forwards coach.

The region is now waiting on Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones to decide his long-term future with his contract up at the end of the season.