Elinor Snowsill: Fly-half eager for Wales to replicate Barbarians double-header

Fly-half Elinor Snowsill converted both of the Barbarians' tries against England

Fly-half Elinor Snowsill has welcomed the prospect of a Wales and Barbarians double-header at the Principality Stadium later this year.

The two games on the same day in Cardiff are being lined up for 30 November at the Principality Stadium.

Snowsill and fellow Wales international Jasmine Joyce played in a similar double-header against England on Sunday and is glad Wales are following suit.

"That would be brilliant," said Snowsill.

The men's match would see Warren Gatland coach the Barbarians, in Wayne Pivac's first match in charge of Wales after succeeding his fellow New Zealander.

For the women it would represent a rare chance to play at the Principality Stadium.

Snowsill won her 50th cap against Italy in February 2019 but has only played once at the national stadium in her Test career.

"We don't really get the opportunity too much," admitted Snowsill.

"It would be great to have another double-header. Hopefully I could have a game for Wales or the Barbarians, it would just be lush to be involved in that game."

Snowsill was vice-captain in the Barbarians side that lost 40-14 to England in the historic double-header at Twickenham on Sunday.

It is the latest step in the growing profile of women's rugby, with the Barbarians club launching their women's team in 2017-18.

Wales wing Jasmine Joyce has also enjoyed playing for the Barbarians

Wing Joyce has also said she believes the British and Irish Lions need to follow this example and create a women's team, while Snowsill has praised the Baa-Baas' attitude.

"I feel as if the Barbarians are driving the focus for others to follow," said Snowsill.

"The focus has been on gender equality and everything being the same for us.

"The fact we were involved with the men in the build-up, everything about the week has been linked with the men and we are having the post-match function together."

On the field, Snowsill admitted an established England side were too strong against an invitational team who have only been together just under a week.

"Against a team that are so drilled and organised, it was always going to be hard," said Snowsill.

"We spent the first half defending but we came out second half and scored a couple of tries."