England women 40-14 Barbarians: Red Roses dominate at Twickenham

Poppy Cleall was among the scorers as England crossed for four first-half tries without reply

England women v Barbarians England women: (28) 40 Tries: Davies 3, Botterman, Cleall, Smith Cons: Harrison 4, Reed Barbarians: (0) 14 Tries: Wood, Fa'amausili Cons: Snowsill 2

England women put in a dominant performance to beat the Barbarians at Twickenham in their first match against the invitational side.

Lark Davies crossed for a hat-trick as the Red Roses scored six tries in the first part of a double-header that sees the men's sides play at 15:30 BST.

England built a 28-point lead by the break before the visitors responded via Millie Wood and Fiao'o Fa'amausili.

But Davies' third paved the way for the Grand Slam winners to retake control.

"It was amazing," said Davies. "The Barbarians really tested us and hopefully it was a really good showcase for everybody watching.

"It was really hard defensively but we took our chances when we need to and came away with the win."

England hooker Davies opened the scoring in the first half from a driving maul and grabbed her second after smart scores from Hannah Botterman and Poppy Cleall.

Kelly Smith thought she had added to the Red Roses' lead after the interval but her superb individual effort was brought back for a forward pass.

It sparked a mini-revival from the Barbarians, who only played their first international in April 2019, with Wood - capped four times by England - and New Zealand's Fa'amausili crossing.

But Davies then completed her hat-trick and Smith darted over in the corner to round-off England's win.