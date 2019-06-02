World Rugby Sevens Series: Fiji win in Paris and claim fourth series title

Fiji have won three World Rugby Sevens Series titles in the past five years

Olympic champions Fiji sealed their fourth World Rugby Sevens Series title as they won the season-ending Paris Sevens tournament in style.

Victory in the last four against series runners-up USA 33-14 was enough to confirm Fiji's status as champions.

They then produced a superb display in the final to see off New Zealand, who finished third overall, 35-24.

Beaten semi-finalists USA and South Africa completed the four sides to earn direct qualification for Tokyo 2020.

"To round it off as we did is pretty special," said Fiji coach Gareth Baber.

Captain Josua Vakurunabili said he told his team to "make people back home and your family proud", adding: "I said 'if you want to be a history maker, don't let this moment pass you'."

England, who lost to Fiji, Ireland and Argentina in the pool on Saturday, beat Japan 52-7 in the Challenge Trophy quarter-finals before losing 41-28 to Canada in the final four.

Canada went on to beat Ireland 28-12 in the Challenge Trophy final, as Scotland saw off Japan 31-26 in the 13th-place play-off.

England can still secure Great Britain a place at next year's Games in Tokyo via a European qualifying tournament in July.

Meanwhile, Wales retained their place in the World Rugby Sevens Series despite struggling in the final leg in Paris.

Richie Pugh's side lost 26-21 in Pool B to Kenya, who were in the relegation battle with Wales along with Japan, and then lost their Challenge Trophy quarter-final 31-12 to Canada.

But Japan's earlier defeat to England at the same stage meant Wales remain among the elite top-14 nations.