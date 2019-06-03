Petrus du Plessis: Glasgow Warriors scrum coaching role for veteran prop

Petrus du Plessis will continue to play during the early part of next season

Veteran prop Petrus du Plessis has agreed a new two-year contract at Glasgow Warriors, where he will combine playing and coaching.

The 38-year-old moved to Scotstoun in October 2018 from London Irish.

In seven seasons at Saracens he won two Heineken Champions Cups and three English Premiership titles.

Du Plessis will concentrate on the scrum in his new role, working closely with forwards coach John Dalziel, who has replaced Jonathan Humphreys.

"I'm honoured to be given the opportunity to formally move into a coaching role with Glasgow Warriors," said South Africa-born Du Plessis.

"I've enjoyed my time at the club and I've been helping to coach the forwards over the last few months, so it's great that I can now focus more on coaching, although I'll still be available to play during the Rugby World Cup period."

Glasgow props Zander Fagerson and Jamie Bhatti will hope to be in the Scotland squad heading for Japan in September.

Glasgow Warriors head coach, Dave Rennie said: "We have a young, exciting group of Scottish front-row forwards at the club next season and Petrus will work closely with them on their set-piece.

"His experience both on and off the pitch will be invaluable during the Rugby World Cup period."