Ollie Atkins: Exeter lock moves to French side Rouen after four years at Chiefs

Ollie Atkins' final Exeter appearance came in the Premiership loss at Saracens last month

Exeter lock Ollie Atkins is leaving for French side Rouen after four years.

The Australian-born lock, 30, played 59 times for the Chiefs after moving from Edinburgh and helped the club reach four successive Premiership finals, although he never played at Twickenham.

He joins a Rouen side who won promotion to the second tier of French rugby this season under former England player Richard Hill.

"Exeter you have been amazing, now on to a new adventure," Atkins tweeted.