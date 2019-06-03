Ollie Atkins: Exeter lock moves to French side Rouen after four years at Chiefs
Exeter lock Ollie Atkins is leaving for French side Rouen after four years.
The Australian-born lock, 30, played 59 times for the Chiefs after moving from Edinburgh and helped the club reach four successive Premiership finals, although he never played at Twickenham.
He joins a Rouen side who won promotion to the second tier of French rugby this season under former England player Richard Hill.
"Exeter you have been amazing, now on to a new adventure," Atkins tweeted.