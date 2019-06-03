Damien Hoyland: Edinburgh winger signs new one-year deal

Damien Hoyland is staying on for a sixth season with Edinburgh

Scotland winger Damien Hoyland has signed a one-year extension with Edinburgh after two injury-interrupted seasons.

The 25-year-old returned to action in February after being sidelined by a foot problem for 12 months.

Capped four times, Hoyland has been with his hometown club since 2014, scoring 20 tries in 63 appearances.

"We were really impressed with his mind set and the way in which he returned," said head coach Richard Cockerill.

"He's an international winger that has shown he can perform at the highest level. It will be hugely beneficial for him get a full pre-season under his belt and he will be an important player for us at a key position."

Hoyland made his Scotland debut as a replacement in a 2015 summer Test win over Italy, while his most recent international outing was against Fiji in the summer of 2017.

"We've got a great squad in place here and I can't wait to play my part in helping this team achieve some great things," he said.

"I'm really looking forward to getting stuck in next season."