World Rugby U20 Championship: Argentina 25-30 Wales

Wales prop Kemsley Mathias makes a half-break against Argentina

World Rugby U20 Championship: Argentina v Wales Argentina (10) 25 Tries: Mendy, Isgro Alastra, Minervino Cons: De La Vega Mendia, Prisciantelli Pens: De La Vega Mendia, Prisciantelli Wales (11) 30 Tries: Morgan, Conbeer Cons: C Evans Pens: C Evans 6

Wales began their World Rugby U20 Championship with a morale-boosting win over hosts Argentina in Rosario.

In last year's Championship in France, Argentina defeated Wales in Narbonne in the fifth-eighth place play-offs.

Wales led 11-10 at half-time thanks to a try from scrum-half Harri Morgan and two penalties from fly-half Cai Evans.

Argentina went ahead through Rodrigo Isgro Alastra, but wing Ryan Conbeer's try and 14 more points from Evans' boot saw Wales to victory.

Wales are next in action against France on Saturday, 8 June, also at the Racecourse Stadium in Rosario, before facing final Pool A opponents Fiji in Santa Fe on Wednesday, 12 June.

"It's obviously a massive win for the boys," said Morgan.

"We've come to Argentina on their home patch, it's not easy, we dug in deep at the end there because they did come back fighting.

"But this is just the start of our tournament now, we need to kick on from this and move on to France on Saturday."

Argentina U20: Ignacio Mendy; Rodrigo Isgro, Juan Pablo Castro (capt), Santiago Chocobares, Mateo Carreras; Geronimo Prisciantelli, Gonzalo Garcia; Francisco Minervino, Pablo Dimchef, Francisco Coria, Manuel Bernstein, Lucas Bur, Juan Cruz Perez Rachel, Juan Martin Gonzalez, Juan Bautista Pedemonte.

Replacements: Thomas Gallo, Ramiro Gurovich, Francisco Calandra, Estanislao Carullo, Agustin Toth, Ramiro Tallone, Jeronimo Gomez Vara, Federico Parnas, Joaquin Pellandini, Joaquin De La Vega Mendia, Nicolas Roger, Tomas Acosta Pimentel, Marcos Moneta.

Wales U20: Ioan Davies (Cardiff Blues); Rio Dyer (Dragons), Aneurin Owen (Dragons), Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler (Ospreys), Ryan Conbeer (Scarlets); Cai Evans (Ospreys), Harri Morgan (Ospreys); Kemsley Mathias (Scarlets), Dewi Lake (Ospreys, capt), Ben Warren (Cardiff Blues), Morgan Jones (Scarlets), Jac Price (Scarlets), Lennon Greggains (Dragons), Tommy Reffell (Leicester Tigers), Jac Morgan (Aberavon/Scarlets).

Replacements: Garin Lloyd (Ospreys), Will Griffiths (Dragons), Rhys Davies (Ospreys), Tom Devine (Dragons), Nick English (Bristol Bears), Teddy Williams (Cardiff Blues), Ed Scragg (Dragons), Iestyn Rees (Scarlets), Dafydd Buckland (Dragons), Max Llewellyn (Cardiff Blues), Deon Smith (Dragons), Tomi Lewis (Scarlets).

Referee: Ben Blain (Scotland)

Assistant referees: James Doleman (New Zealand), Nehuen Jauri Rivero (Argentina)

TMO: Ian Smith (Australia)