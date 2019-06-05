Wales women face Spain and Crawshays in autumn matches

From the section

Captain Carys Phillips is closing in on 50 caps for Wales

Wales will play Spain and Crawshays Welsh invitation team in autumn games before facing Barbarians in Cardiff on 30 November.

Rowland Phillips' side go to Spain on 2 November and host Crawshays on 23 November.

Crawshays will be coached by former Wales women's internationals Liza Burgess and Rachel Taylor.

Seven days later they will appear in a double header as the nation's men's and women's teams host Barbarians.

Two more fixtures are also being planned for the team captained by hooker Carys Phillips.

Taylor will succeed Burgess as Baa-baas forwards coach against Wales.

Crawshays Welsh were formed as a touring men's team in 1922.