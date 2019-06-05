Todd Gleave: Gloucester hooker signs a new contract with Premiership side
Gloucester hooker Todd Gleave has signed a new deal with the Premiership club after playing just five games in his first season at Kingsholm.
The 24-year-old initially arrived from London Irish on a one-year deal.
While injury curtailed his impact on the side, Gleave is a player that director of rugby David Humphreys "looks forward" to developing further.
"We know from experience this season that every squad needs depth in the specialist positions," Humphreys said.