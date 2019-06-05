Ruaridh McConnochie: Bath winger signs new four-year deal

Ruaridh McConnochie's breakthrough season saw him score six tries in total

Former England Sevens winger Ruaridh McConnochie has signed a new four-year contract with Bath.

McConnochie made a seamless switch to the 15-a-side game, scoring four tries in 15 Premiership matches, and made his European Champions Cup bow.

The Lambeth-born back joined the Blue, Black and Whites last summer.

"I've loved being in this city and being in such a great environment at Bath Rugby," McConnochie, 27, told the club website.

"When I joined last summer, my focus was to learn the game and if I got the opportunity it was about making the most of it.

"The experience so far has exceeded my expectations and I'm looking forward to what's to come for us as a club."

New director of rugby Stuart Hooper added: "To have agreed a long-term deal with Ruaridh is a statement of intent from not only the club, but from him too.

"He has been outstanding from the outset, but the exciting part is that there's still so much growth in his game."