Back-rower Morgan Morris earns first Ospreys senior deal
-
- From the section Rugby Union
Back-rower Morgan Morris has earned his first senior Ospreys contract.
The 20-year-old has captained the region's development team and played in the Pro14.
Morris joins fellow academy products Dewi Lake, Harri Morgan and Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler in committing his future to Ospreys.
"I think the coaches are expecting next season to be my breakthrough year. Hopefully I can put my hand up and say I'm here to stay," said Morris.