Sam Davies: New Dragons fly-half aims for Wales recall

Sam Davies was named World Rugby's Junior Player of the Year in 2013

Dragons fly-half Sam Davies is hoping his move from Ospreys can help rekindle his international career and impress Wales' new look coaching staff.

Davies signed a new two-year deal with the Gwent region and insists Gareth Anscombe's arrival at Ospreys was not a factor in his move.

The 25-year-old won the last of his eight caps two years ago.

"There is a new coaching team coming in and if we get things right here that will give me recognition," said Davies.

Wayne Pivac will succeed Warren Gatland as Wales coach after the World Cup in Japan later this year and his backroom staff will include Scarlets backs coach Stephen Jones.

"They will have a clean sheet of paper and know how they want to play the game," said Davies.

"That's why this a good move for me with my regional career starting with a clean slate as well."

Davies was linked with a move out of Wales but says his international career was a major factor in him staying in the country as a move abroad would have made him ineligible to play for his country.

"When I thought about my Wales ambitions and the opportunity that arose here, it was a no-brainer," said Davies.

"At the start of the season when there was a bit of interest it was exciting and you think about doing it (moving out of Wales), but I am 25 and have a lot of playing time left in me.

Last-gasp drop-goal gives Wales narrow win

"I want to play for Wales and if I move away, that is gone and I could become the forgotten man. I want to stamp my authority on a team here in Wales and this the best opportunity to do so."

Davies burst onto the international stage in the 2016-17 season and kicked the winning drop-goal against Japan in November 2016.

But Davies was suffering from a groin problem on the 2017 summer tour where he started in Wales' victories against Samoa and Tonga.

Davies then endured an injury-plagued 2017-18 campaign and has not played for Wales since.

"It was tough for me the season after coming from such a high to almost a low but I will learn my lessons from what I did that season," said Davies.

"I was nowhere fit enough to go on the summer tour because I had a groin problem but to be offered the opportunity to start for your country is tough to turn down.

"I look back on that now and probably shouldn't have gone but I got two starts for my country. It did go well with two wins but came back to bite me."

Sam Davies played with new Dragons half-back partner Rhodri Williams during the 2013 Junior World Championships

Anscombe's signing from Cardiff Blues increased the competition at the Ospreys where Davies was already competing with Luke Price. However, Davies insists Anscombe's arrival was not a factor in his move.

"It was not that the competition bothered me and I had done that before with Dan Biggar at the Ospreys," said Davies.

"It was not a case of they had signed Anscombe, so I am moving. It was more of a case of seeing the ambition here [at the Dragons].

"I had been at the Ospreys for a long time and as much of a hard decision it was to leave, a move can be a good thing sometimes and that excites me.

"My best rugby is ahead of me. You have to be positive and if I can get this team moving in the right direction that will enable me to perform as well."