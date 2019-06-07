World Rugby U20 Championship: Wales v France

Wales prop Kemsley Mathias makes a half-break against Argentina

World Rugby U20 Championship Pool A: Wales v France Venue: Racecourse Stadium in Rosario Date: Sat, June 8 Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Report and reaction on the BBC Sport website and app

Coach Gareth Williams has made five starting changes and one positional switch to his Wales Under-20 team to face holders France in the World Rugby Under-20 Championship in Argentina.

The second-round Pool A game pits two teams who won their openers against each other.

Iestyn Rees comes in at flanker and Ed Scragg at lock.

Centre Max Llewellyn, scrum-half Dafydd Buckland and wing Tomi Lewis also start in Rosario.

Wales overcame the hosts 30-25 in their opener while title-holders France broke Fiji's resistance with a 36-20 win in Pool A.

Harri Morgan shone at scrum-half in that game, but he is on the bench after illness.

Llewellyn comes in following a head injury Aneurin Owen suffered in their opener while Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler switches to inside centre.

Wales coach Gareth Williams has taken heart from his side's 32-10 defeat by France in Vannes in the Under-20s Six Nations ahead of the rematch.

"In the first game of the Six Nations we stayed in the fight for about 50 minutes and were really pleased with that," said Williams.

"A little bit of experience and stage of development showed in that last half an hour."

While the European teams face each other, Argentina will be taking on Fiji in Santa Fe.

Wales conclude their group games against Fiji in Santa Fe on Wednesday, 12 June with France taking on Argentina in Rosario.

At the end of the third round of games all 12 teams in the three-pool tournament will know whether they will be in the hunt to win it via the top-four play-offs or competing for fifth to eighth or ninth to 12th.

Wales beat Italy 34-17 to finish seventh in their final 2018 tournament game.

Wales U20s: Ioan Davies (Cardiff Blues); Tomi Lewis (Scarlets), Max Llewellyn (Cardiff Blues), Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler (Ospreys), Ryan Conbeer (Scarlets); Cai Evans (Ospreys), Dafydd Buckland (Dragons); Kemsley Mathias (Scarlets), Dewi Lake (capt, Ospreys), Ben Warren (Cardiff Blues), Ed Scragg (Dragons), Jac Price (Scarlets), Iestyn Rees (Scarlets), Tommy Reffell (Leicester Tigers), Jac Morgan (Aberavon/Scarlets).

Replacements: Will Griffiths (Ospreys), Garin Lloyd (Ospreys), Rhys Davies (Ospreys), Tom Devine (Dragons), Nick English (Bristol Bears), Morgan Jones (Scarlets), Lennon Greggains (Dragons), Harri Morgan (Ospreys) Sam Costelow (Leicester Tigers), Deon Smith (Dragons), Rio Dyer (Dragons).

France U20s: De Nardi; Pinto, Vincent, Zeghdar, Taofifenua; Carbonel, Delord; Gros, Barka, Mallez, Maravat, Geraci, Victor, Zegueur, Joseph.

Replacements: Lachaud, Beria, Burin, Eglaine, Hamonou, Hirigoyen, Hocquet, Coly, Smaili, Delbouis, Dumortier.