Rory Thornton makes Blues stay permanent after loan spell

Rory Thornton made his Blues debut against Leinster as the 2018-19 Pro14 season began

Rory Thornton has signed a permanent Cardiff Blues deal after being on loan there from Ospreys last season.

The 24-year-old lock made 20 Blues appearances in 2018-19.

Thornton won his only Wales cap as they beat Samoa in Apia in June, 2017 while the British and Irish Lions were on tour in New Zealand.

"Cardiff Blues have shown big faith in me by offering me this permanent deal, and that has been a huge thing for me," said the ex-Wales Under-20s captain.