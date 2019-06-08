World Rugby U20 Championship: Australia beat 14-man Ireland in Santa Fe

Casey's try brought Ireland to within three points of Australia at half-time

World Rugby U20 Championship: Australia v Ireland Australia (10) 45 Tries: Tui, Lucas, Nawaqanitawase, Frost 2, Harrison Cons: Harrison 6 Pens: Harrison Ireland (7) 17 Tries: Casey, Moore Con: Flannery, Healy Pens: Flannery

Four tries in the final 15 minutes ended a brave effort by 14-man Ireland as Australia ran out 45-17 winners in Santa Fe.

The Irish had Ryan Baird sent off for a high tackle at 3-0 down after 20 minutes and trailed 10-7 at the break, with Craig Casey scoring their try.

A Stewart Moore score in the 56th minute helped Noel McNamara's men take an unlikely 17-10 lead but the Aussies finished strongly to secure victory.

Both sides had won their opening game.

Ireland beat England 42-26 with the Junior Wallabies defeating Italy 36-12, and Australia's win over Ireland on Saturday puts them in a strong position to reach the semi-finals of the World Rugby U20 Championship.

Out-half Will Harrison hit 20 points for Australia, slotting six conversions and a penalty as well as adding a try three minutes from time to help make sure of victory.

Sione Tui scored the first try of the match five minutes after Baird's red card and, with Semisi Tupou returning to the action from the sin bin, Australia had an extra man for the final 55 minutes of the game.

Ireland play their final Pool B game against Italy on Wednesday, while group leaders Australia meet England.

Australia: Lucas, Tui, Tupou, Lolesio, Nawaqanitawase, Harrison, McDonald, Harris, McReight, Wilson, Hosea, Wood, Nasser, Lonergan, Bell.

Replacements: Cotton, Abra, Breen, Van Nek, Haangana, Frost, Tizzano, Tafa.

Ireland U20: Russell, Kernohan, Turner, Moore, Wren, Flannery, Casey, Wycherley, Tierney-Martin, Clarkson, Ryan, Baird, McCann, Watters, Hodnett.

Replacements: McKee, Milne, Ward, Adamson, Murray, Booth, Ahern, Reilly, Healy, Foley.