Ben Gulliver: Plymouth Albion appoint former player as new head coach

Ben Gulliver played Premiership and European Challenge Cup rugby for Worcester

Ben Gulliver has been appointed as the new head coach of Plymouth Albion.

The 38-year-old replaces Kieran Hallett at the National One side and returns to the club where he spent two seasons as a player from 2006.

Gulliver also enjoyed spells with Premiership side Worcester and Albion's rivals Cornish Pirates as a lock.

"I feel so privileged to be asked to be head coach at Plymouth Albion. It really feels like I'm coming home," said Gulliver.

"I know a few of the guys at Plymouth from my playing days there and I have a good understanding of them as individuals and I think that will help us develop as a team.

"I'll be going in with a blank canvas and I want to get to know the players better. We'll work hard but there will be fun. I think there's a very good, strong squad here and it gives me something to get my teeth into."