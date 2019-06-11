World Rugby U20 Championship: Wales make five changes against Fiji

Lock Morgan Jones impressed off the bench for Wales against France

Wales make five changes for their final World Rugby U20 Championship group game in Santa Fe, Argentina, on Wednesday.

Bristol Bears tight-head Nick English replaces Ben Warren, while on the other side of the scrum Dragons' Tom Devine comes in for Kemsley Mathias.

Scarlets lock Morgan Jones starts in place of Ed Scragg.

In the backs, wing Deon Smith replaces Ryan Conbeer, while Leicester inside centre Sam Costelow starts with Max Llewellyn dropping to the bench.

Dragons centre Aneurin Owen has been forced to withdraw from the tournament after suffering concussion in the opening minutes of the first game against Argentina.

His place has been taken by Cardiff Blues number eight Ioan Rhys Davies, who adds back-row cover to the squad.

Wales won their opening game against hosts Argentina but the lost to France, while Fiji have lost to both opponents.

"We have taken lessons from our defeat to France, but just as important has been the refreshing mindset the players have displayed since Saturday and we're all now looking forward to Fiji," said Wales head coach Gareth Williams.

"Fiji have played some excellent stuff this tournament and have been a challenge early on for both France and Argentina.

"Therefore returning to the focus of the first two games is key for us. We cannot lose sight that winning games has been a focus of ours coming to this World Cup and we have three more tough challenges to do that."

Wales U20:

Ioan Davies (Cardiff Blues); Tomi Lewis (Scarlets), Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler (Ospreys), Sam Costelow (Leicester Tigers), Deon Smith (Dragons); Cai Evans (Ospreys), Dafydd Buckland (Dragons); Tom Devine (Dragons), Dewi Lake (capt, Ospreys), Nick English (Bristol Bears), Morgan Jones (Scarlets), Jac Price (Scarlets), Iestyn Rees (Scarlets), Tommy Reffell (Leicester Tigers), Jac Morgan (Aberavon/Scarlets).

Replacements: Will Griffiths (Dragons), Garin Lloyd (Ospreys), Rhys Davies (Ospreys), Kemsley Mathias (Scarlets), Ben Warren (Cardiff Blues). Ed Scragg (Dragons), Lennon Greggains (Dragons), Harri Morgan (Ospreys), Ryan Conbeer (Scarlets), Max Llewellyn (Cardiff Blues), Rio Dyer (Dragons).