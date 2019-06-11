Connor Edwards and Arwel Robson commit to Dragons

Fly-half Arwel Robson made five appearances for Dragons last season

Backs Connor Edwards and Arwel Robson have agreed new contracts to remain at Dragons.

Fly-half Robson, 22, has put pen to paper on a contract to remain at Rodney Parade until at least 2020, while Edwards, 21, will compete at centre.

"Arwel and Connor are two of a young group we have in our ranks that we see real developments in," Dragons backs coach Barry Maddocks said.

"Hopefully they can both get more game-time and be a big part of our plans."