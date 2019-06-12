Jed McCrory: Worcester Warriors director leaves Premiership club

Jed McCrory also headed a consortium that took over Swindon Town, then a League One club, in February 2013

Worcester Warriors co-owner Jed McCrory has left Sixways just eight-and-half months after leading a takeover of the Premiership club.

The former Swindon Town chairman led a consortium that took control of the loss-making club in October and brought in Morecambe FC owners Colin Goldring and Jason Whittingham in December.

Goldring and Whittingham are now joint owners of the club.

McCrory is taking a sports development role with Redditch Borough Council.

Financier Whittingham and lawyer Goldring, who took over Lancashire-based League Two side Morecambe in June, are now the two directors on Worcester's executive board.

"I would like to thank Jed for his contribution to reinvigorating the club," Whittingham told the club website.

"He played an important part in bringing together the consortium that purchased the club last October.

"Since then Jed has brought tremendous energy and enthusiasm to the executive board and has helped to shape the vision of a club with strong links to the local community.

"We respect Jed's decision to take up a new post working to develop sports and leisure opportunities in his local community and wish him the very best in his new venture."

McCrory's departure comes two days after news that successful academy boss Chim Gale is to leave Sixways, while high-profile players Ben Te'o, Josh Adams and Bryce Heem have also moved on.