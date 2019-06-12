Demetri Catrakilis: Harlequins fly-half returns to Southern Kings

Demetri Catrakilis helped Quins beat Worcester in their European Challenge Cup quarter-final

Harlequins fly-half Demetri Catrakilis has returned to South Africa to sign for Pro14 side Southern Kings.

Catrakilis spent two seasons at The Stoop, but injuries restricted him to just 13 appearances.

He previously played for Southern Kings in 2013, either side of two spells with Western Province, and also had a two-year stint with Montpellier.

"Dim showed great mental strength to come back from a nasty injury," said Quins head of rugby Paul Gustard.

"We thank him for his contribution and wish him and his wife the very best in their next chapter."

The highlight of the 29-year-old's Harlequins career came in March, when his kicking helped them overcome Worcester Warriors in their European Challenge Cup quarter-final.