Jon Welsh: Scotland prop agrees new two-year Newcastle Falcons deal

Jon Welsh played just two Premiership matches last season having suffered two blood clots, a torn calf and a knee injury

Scotland prop Jon Welsh has signed a new two-year contract with Newcastle.

The 32-year-old tight-head missed most of last season bacuse of injury, having helped the Falcons to the Premiership play-off semi-finals in 2018.

Despite Newcastle's relegation to the Championship, the 12-times capped forward said he was keen to help the club return to the top flight.

"Newcastle Falcons have shown loyalty to me, and it's important I show the same back to them," Welsh added.

The former junior boxing champion joined Newcastle from Glasgow Warriors in 2015.

"A big part of my decision around staying here was based on how well the club have looked after me, and I feel like I need to repay them for their faith as well as repaying the fans who pay to come and watch us," he told the club website.

"That kind of backing makes you want to go out and work every single day, to keep trying your hardest and doing your absolute best, and it wouldn't have felt right leaving after everything the club have done for me."