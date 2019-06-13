John Mitchell: England defence coach extends contract until 2021

John Mitchell (left) began his current role with England in 2018

England defence coach John Mitchell has extended his contract with the Rugby Football Union until June 2021.

RFU chief executive Bill Sweeney says keeping Mitchell on after this year's World Cup is "part of Eddie Jones' long-term coaching structure plans".

Head coach Jones is also contracted until the summer of 2021, with Sweeney saying it is "possible" both him and Mitchell could stay beyond that point.

"Eddie has re-confirmed his commitment to staying until 2021," Sweeney said.

New Zealander Mitchell, 55, joined the England coaching set-up before the 2018 Autumn Internationals.

Jones could still leave after the World Cup if England fail to reach the latter stages, but Sweeney is confident the Australian will stay on.

"Eddie wants to stay through until the end of that contracted period," Sweeney said.

"We have already started conversations around what the structure and look of that coaching team will be coming back from Japan.

"Eddie has a number of names in the frame; we haven't approached them yet and we wouldn't contract anyone pre-World Cup, but he's got in mind how he would like to structure that as soon as we get back."