Alan Solomons: Worcester Warriors director of rugby extends contract at Sixways

Worcester director of rugby Alan Solomons signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with the Premiership club

Worcester boss Alan Solomons has signed a new deal, committing himself to the Premiership club until the end of the 2021-22 season.

The 68-year-old South African's contract was due to expire at the end of the 2019-20 campaign, but he has been given a two-year extension.

It comes the day after co-owner Jed McCrory quit, leaving Colin Goldring and Jason Whittingham in charge.

"Jason Whittingham and I think Alan has done a great job," said Goldring.

"Alan's contract extension ensures continuity and stability.

"We both support his vision and plan to achieve a sustainable top-flight team with the Three Pears Warriors Academy at its core, supported by top-class talented and experienced players."

Solomons joined Warriors in October 2017, initially as assistant to then boss Gary Gold, before being appointed director of rugby when Gold left two months later.

"I am honoured to be afforded the privilege of being part of Warriors' continuing journey," said former Edinburgh coach Solomons, who was also formerly USA Eagles director of rugby and also coached Northampton Saints and the Barbarians.

Warriors finished 10th in the Premiership last season, winning a campaign-best nine out of their 22 games.

They also reached the European Challenge Cup quarter-finals and the last four of the inaugural Premiership Rugby Cup.