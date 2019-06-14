Craig Mitchell: Cornish Pirates sign former Wales tight-head prop

From the section

Craig Mitchell scored his first senior international try against Ireland at the Millennium Stadium in February 2013.

Cornish Pirates have signed former Wales international tight-head Craig Mitchell on a two-year contract.

Ex-Swansea, Exeter, Cardiff Blues and Newport Gwent Dragons prop Mitchell, 33, is the second signing made by Pirates this week - and their fourth since Chris Stirling took charge.

"Craig is a very experienced tight-head prop," said Stirling.

"He is a man of action and few words but when he speaks people listen. He is greatly respected."