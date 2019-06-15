Lyn Jones' Russia beat Phil Davies' Namibia 20-0 in Nations Cup

Phil Davies and Lyn Jones are former Wales team-mates and playing rivals

Lyn Jones guided Russia to a 20-0 win over fellow Welshman Phil Davies' Namibia in a World Cup warm-up encounter in Uruguay.

The Nations Cup has brought together four teams that will be at the global tournament in Japan in the autumn.

Russia's final-round win sent them to the top of the table.

However, hosts Uruguay and Argentina's second string will face each other later on Saturday with hopes of winning the tournament.