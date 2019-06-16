World Rugby U20 Championship: Wales v New Zealand

Ospreys hooker Dewi Lake is captain of Wales Under-20s in Argentina

Wales coach Gareth Williams has made six changes to face New Zealand at the World Rugby Under-20 Championship in Rosario, Argentina on Monday (14:30 BST).

A spot in the fifth-place final is at stake in this fifth-to-eighth semi-final against the Junior All Blacks.

Centre Max Llewellyn comes in and wing Ryan Conbeer is back for Wales.

Props Kemsley Mathias and Ben Warren, lock Morgan Jones and flanker Lennon Greggains also return.

Taine Plumtree was born in Wales and raised in South Africa

New Zealand include lock Taine Plumtree, who was born in Swansea in 2000 while his father John coached Swansea from 1997-2001.

John Plumtree has coached Ireland's forwards and is now head coach of Super Rugby side Hurricanes.

England and Ireland contest the other fifth-place semi-final later in the day, also in Rosario.

The losing semi-finalists will play off for seventh place on finals day, Saturday 22 June, again in Rosario.

Wales finished third in Pool A, which was won by hosts Argentina, while New Zealand lost out to South Africa in Pool C.

The main semi-final games, also on Monday are Argentina v Australia and South Africa v France.

Wales U20s: Ioan Davies (Cardiff Blues); Deon Smith (Dragons), Max Llewellyn (Cardiff Blues), Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler (Ospreys), Ryan Conbeer (Scarlets); Cai Evans (Ospreys), Dafydd Buckland (Dragons); Kemsley Mathias (Scarlets), Dewi Lake (capt, Ospreys), Ben Warren (Cardiff Blues), Morgan Jones (Scarlets), Jac Price (Scarlets), Lennon Greggains (Dragons), Tommy Reffell (Leicester Tigers), Jac Morgan (Aberavon/Scarlets).

Replacements:Garin Lloyd (Ospreys), Rhys Davies (Ospreys), Nick English (Bristol Bears), Ed Scragg (Dragons), Iestyn Rees (Scarlets), Harri Morgan (Ospreys), Rio Dyer (Dragons), Sam Costelow (Leicester Tigers), Teddy Williams (Cardiff Blues), Tom Devine (Dragons), Ioan R Davies (Cardiff Blues), Will Griffiths (Dragons), Tomi Lewis (Scarlets).

New Zealand U20s: 15. Scott Gregor; Lalomilo Lalomilo, Quinn Tupaea, Dallas McLeod, Leicester Faingaanuku; Fergus Burke, Taufa Funaki; Ollie Norris, Kianu Kereru Symes (capt), Taine Plumtree, Tupou Vaa'i, Kaylum Boshier, Kohan Herbert, Devan Flanders.

Replacements: Shilo Klein, George Dyer, Fletcher Newell, Kaliopasi Uluilakepa, Cullen Grace, Samipeni Finau, Jeriah Mua, Simon Parker, Leroy Carter, Rivez Reihana, Billy Proctor, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Cole Forbes.