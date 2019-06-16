Brok Harris: Prop re-signs for Dragons

Brok Harris made his 100th Dragons appearance against Clermont Auvergne in the European Challenge Cup in January, 2019

Prop Brok Harris has signed a new deal to keep him at Dragons.

Harris joined the Newport-based team in 2014 under former coach Lyn Jones and has gone on to make more than 100 appearances for them.

He will be under new boss Dean Ryan at Rodney Parade for next season.

"I believe that we'll be able to turn this ship around and give the Rodney faithful something to cheer about," said the South African, who qualified for Wales on residency in 2017.

He had played for Super Rugby side Stormers and represented Western Province in the Currie Cup before moving to Dragons.

"There is a lot of talent at the Dragons and I'm excited to be part of the squad and to contribute in leading this team on the road to victory," added Harris.

Forwards coach Ceri Jones said of Harris: "He continues to perform at the very highest level and have a huge impact, both on and off the field, with his leadership and vast experience."

Dragons have also re-signed Lewis Evans, Matthew Screech, Lloyd Fairbrother, Tavis Knoyle, Arwel Robson, Adam Warren, Connor Edwards, Jared Rosser and Ashton Hewitt, and recruited fly half Sam Davies and prop Jack Cosgrove for 2019-20.