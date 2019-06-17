Pro14: Conferences re-jigged for next two seasons
The conferences for the Pro14 championship have been revamped for the next two seasons, with six teams switching from one to the other.
Champions Leinster are with runners-up Glasgow Warriors and top-ranked Welsh team Ospreys in Conference A.
Munster and Connacht are in Conference B with Welsh duo Cardiff Blues and Scarlets.
The draw is based on 2018-19 finishing positions and allows for an equal spread of teams from each nation.
The new conference make up will stay in place until the end of the 2020-21 season.
Conference changes
Conference A
2018-19: Glasgow, Munster, Connacht, Ospreys, Cardiff Blues, Cheetahs, Zebre
2019-20: Glasgow, Leinster, Ulster, Ospreys, Dragons, Zebre, Cheetahs.
Conference B
2018-19: Leinster, Ulster, Benetton, Scarlets, Edinburgh, Dragons, Southern Kings
2019-20: Edinburgh, Munster, Connacht, Cardiff Blues, Scarlets, Benetton, Southern Kings.
