World Rugby U20 Championship: England grab last-gasp win over Ireland
-
- From the section Irish Rugby
England defeated Ireland with a try from the last play of the game in the World Rugby Under-20 Championship fifth-place play-off semi-final.
Tom Willis crossed the line for the English and Josh Hodge slotted the conversion in Rosario to secure his side a play-off final against Wales.
Ireland will now face New Zealand in Saturday's seventh/eighth place play-off.
Noel McNamara's men had fought back from 23-8 down with 20 minutes to play.
Tries from Jonathan Wren and replacement Brian Deeney, along with more accurate place-kicking from out-half Ben Healy, made it 23-all before England's late winner.
Ireland had defeated in England in their opening pool game of the tournament, but then lost to Australia before beating Italy last week.