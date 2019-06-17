World Rugby U20 Championship: England grab last-gasp win over Ireland

Jonathan Wren's try had helped Ireland to fight back before England's late winner
England defeated Ireland with a try from the last play of the game in the World Rugby Under-20 Championship fifth-place play-off semi-final.

Tom Willis crossed the line for the English and Josh Hodge slotted the conversion in Rosario to secure his side a play-off final against Wales.

Ireland will now face New Zealand in Saturday's seventh/eighth place play-off.

Noel McNamara's men had fought back from 23-8 down with 20 minutes to play.

Tries from Jonathan Wren and replacement Brian Deeney, along with more accurate place-kicking from out-half Ben Healy, made it 23-all before England's late winner.

Ireland had defeated in England in their opening pool game of the tournament, but then lost to Australia before beating Italy last week.

