Martin Gleeson: Ex-GB centre leaves Salford to join Wasps as assistant attack coach

Martin Gleeson joined Salford's coaching staff after ending his playing days there in September 2014

Wasps have brought in Martin Gleeson from rugby league side Salford to bolster head coach Dai Young's backroom staff as assistant attack coach.

Wigan-born Gleeson, 39, has been with Salford for the past six and a half years, first a player and then as the Super League side's assistant coach.

"We have operated with a smaller coaching team than most Premiership clubs for a while now," said Young.

"I'm pleased to have found Martin, who is an exciting young coach."

Young continued: "He has forged a very strong reputation as a quality coach within rugby league, having made a big impact with Salford."

Former Huddersfield, St Helens, Warrington, Wigan, Hull, Salford, Great Britain and England centre Gleeson is added to a coaching group which already includes attack and backs coach Lee Blackett, defence coach Ian Costello and forwards coach Andy Titterrell.

"Our current coaches have done an excellent job," said Young. "I'm really pleased with how they have developed in their first Premiership coaching roles.

Attack 'more than a one-man job'

"But I now feel that attack is more than a one-man job. Our attack has been a strong part of our game. We have been one of the top try-scoring teams in the Premiership for a number of seasons. But we took a step back last season from where we would have liked to have been.

"Between the two of them, I believe they will complement each other and get our attack back to where we want it to be."

Former dual Wales international Young also has experience of the 13-man code, having spent six seasons as a forward in league, first with Leeds, then mostly at Salford, before returning to union at the start of the professional era.

Gleeson made his international debut in July 2002 for Great Britain against Australia in Sydney, going on to win 20 caps, as well as six for England.

He was signed by Salford after being banned for three years, half of which was suspended following an inadvertent breach of anti-doping rules.

His move to rugby union follows that last week of his old rugby league team-mate Sean Long to Harlequins.