Jack Nowell: England & Exeter Chiefs winger has successful ankle surgery

Jack Nowell left Twickenham on crutches following the Premiership final earlier this month

England winger Jack Nowell should be fit in time for the World Cup after having successful ankle surgery.

The 26-year-old picked up the injury while playing for Exeter Chiefs in the Premiership final earlier this month.

Nowell underwent scans on his knee and ankle following the loss to Saracens and had an operation on Tuesday.

Exeter have not said how long he is out for, but said they saw "no reason why it should jeopardise him being involved with England at the World Cup".

Eddie Jones names his full World Cup training squad on 4 July, with England's first game of the tournament against Tonga on 22 September.

The final in Japan takes place on 2 November.

Nowell has won 33 caps since making his debut in 2014 and played two games for the British and Irish Lions in 2017.