World Cup place not assured, says Scotland wing Darcy Graham

Darcy Graham scored two tries in Scotland's Six Nations draw with England

Darcy Graham believes he still has work to do to secure his spot in Scotland's squad for the Rugby World Cup despite an explosive start to his international career.

After making his Test debut against Wales last November, the Edinburgh wing made a huge impact in the Six Nations with three tries in three matches.

That form thrust him into contention for making it to Japan this autumn.

"It's going to be tough," Graham, 21, told BBC Scotland.

"We're in competition for places but there's still three months to go. It's just about working hard and seeing what comes of it, but there are going to be some disappointed people."

Graham's two tries in the extraordinary 38-38 draw with England in March propelled the little Hawick man into the spotlight, and he admits his life "has been mental" since his Twickenham exploits.

Arguably Scotland's form winger, Gregor Townsend could opt to include Graham ahead of more experienced campaigners in his final 31-man squad for the tournament, and the player himself is confident of making a big impression in Japan.

"You've got to back yourself," Graham added.

"If you can't back yourself then how can you expect the coaches to back you? You have to have that confidence in yourself that you can go there and play well.

"It's still a long way to go before that plane leaves and everybody's aiming for that.

"My uncle (former Scotland international) Scott Macleod went out to play in Japan for two years. He said he loved it out there, great culture and he hopes I can go out there and enjoy myself."

Scotland training squad

Forwards

John Barclay (Edinburgh), Simon Berghan (Edinburgh), Jamie Bhatti (Glasgow Warriors), Magnus Bradbury (Edinburgh), Fraser Brown (Glasgow Warriors), Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors) Allan Dell (Edinburgh), Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors), Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors), Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh), Gary Graham (Newcastle Falcons), Jonny Gray (Glasgow Warriors), Stuart McInally (Edinburgh), Willem Nel (Edinburgh), Gordon Reid (London Irish), Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh), Sam Skinner (Exeter Chiefs), Grant Stewart (Glasgow Warriors), Josh Strauss (Sale Sharks), Blade Thomson (Scarlets), Ben Toolis (Edinburgh), George Turner (Glasgow Warriors), Hamish Watson (Edinburgh), Ryan Wilson (Glasgow Warriors).

Backs

Darcy Graham (Edinburgh), Nick Grigg (Glasgow Warriors), Chris Harris (Newcastle Falcons), Adam Hastings (Glasgow Warriors), Stuart Hogg (Glasgow Warriors), George Horne (Glasgow Warriors), Pete Horne (Glasgow Warriors), Rory Hutchinson (Northampton Saints), Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors), Sam Johnson (Glasgow Warriors), Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh), Greig Laidlaw (Clermont Auvergne), Sean Maitland (Saracens), Byron McGuigan (Sale Sharks), Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors), Henry Pyrgos (Edinburgh), Finn Russell (Racing 92), Tommy Seymour (Glasgow Warriors), Kyle Steyn (Glasgow Warriors), Duncan Taylor (Saracens).