Tom Griffiths: Centre joins Dragons from Saracens

Tom Griffiths made one Premiership appearance for Saracens last season

Centre Tom Griffiths has joined Welsh region Dragons from English and European champions Saracens.

The Gloucester-born 23-year-old is Welsh-qualified, but has been capped at under-18 and under-20 level by England.

"Tom is a talented young centre who has spent the last four seasons working on his game in the Saracens set-up," said Dragons director of rugby Dean Ryan.

"He is keen to now really prove himself, take on a new challenge and is excited by the opportunity at Dragons."

Griffiths has also played on loan at London Scottish and Bedford Blues.