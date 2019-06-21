Joe Thomas: Leicester Tigers sign Welsh centre for start of 2019-20 season

Joe Thomas is joining a Leicester team that finished second from bottom of the Premiership last season

Welsh centre Joe Thomas has joined Premiership side Leicester Tigers for the start of the 2019-20 season.

The 23-year-old played for Dragons and Ospreys in Wales, and most recently played for New Zealand club Otorohanga.

"I'm really excited about the opportunity to join Leicester Tigers. They are a massive club with a big history of success," said Thomas.

"It will be great to be able to learn off some great coaches and compete and play alongside great players."

Tigers head coach Geordan Murphy added: "Joe has a very good skill-set, he was highly rated on his way through the ranks in Wales and now he is keen to come in here and take on a new challenge with Leicester."

Meanwhile, 20-year-old prop Joe Heyes has signed a new contract with Leicester. The club have not disclosed the length of the deal.