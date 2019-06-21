Scotland to visit New Zealand for one Test in summer of 2020

Scotland gave New Zealand a fright at Murrayfield in 2017, losing 22-17

Scotland will visit New Zealand as part of their summer 2020 schedule.

Gregor Townsend's side will play one Test in July, with the venue still to be confirmed, after the world champions take on Wales twice.

It will be Scotland's first Test in New Zealand since 2000, when they lost 69-20 in Dunedin and 48-18 in Auckland.

The last meeting came in November 2017 at Murrayfield, with the visitors winning 22-17, denying Scotland a first win in 31 attempts.

There have been two draws in the history of the fixture; 0-0 in 1964 and 25-25 in 1983, with both matches in Edinburgh.

Wales last secured a win against the All Blacks in 1953.

The Scots will play two further Tests on their next summer tour, with South Africa possible opponents.