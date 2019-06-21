Wales to tour New Zealand in July

Wales last played New Zealand in 2017, losing 33-18 in Cardiff

Wales are set to play two Tests in New Zealand in July 2020.

The trip to his home country will be new coach Wayne Pivac's first tour in charge of Wales, after he takes over from fellow Kiwi Warren Gatland following the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

New Zealand Rugby chief executive Steve Tew has confirmed the All Blacks will host Wales twice and Scotland once in July.

Dates and venues are still to be confirmed.

New Zealand will also have a new coach in charge, as Steve Hansen - himself a former Wales head coach - will also step down from his role after the World Cup.

Wales have never won a Test in New Zealand and have not beaten them since 1953, with the All Blacks having won 31 games and Wales just three between the two nations.