World Rugby U20 Championship: Ireland finish eighth after 40-17 defeat by New Zealand

Ryan Baird scored a stunning try as Ireland threatened to mount an unlikely comeback

World Rugby U20 Championship: New Zealand v Ireland New Zealand (26) 40 Tries: Nanai-Seturo 2, Norris, Fainga'anuku, Williams, Klein Cons: Reihana 5 Ireland (5) 17 Tries: Wycherley, Tierney-Martin, Baird Con: Flannery

Ireland U20s finished eighth at the World Championships after they suffered a 40-17 defeat by New Zealand.

Noel McNamara's side endured a nightmarish start in Rosario, conceding four tries in the opening 20 minutes as New Zealand went 26-0 up.

Ireland roared back as Josh Wycherley, Dylan Tierney-Martin and Ryan Baird crossed to breathe life into to contest.

However two late New Zealand tries squashed Irish hopes of a comeback.

After suffering a raft of injuries throughout the tournament, McNamara made seven changes to his side for the final game.

In the early stages Ireland could simply not cope with their opponents who hit the front when Etene Nanai-Seturo collected Taufa Funaki's kick send New Zealand on their way.

Oliver Norris, Nanai-Seturo and Leicester Fainga'anuku went over in quick succession as New Zealand enjoyed total dominance at the set-piece.

Staring down the barrel of a humiliating scoreline, Ireland showed signs of live when Wycherley drove over from close range with two minutes remaining in the half.

Upon the restart Ireland quickly made their way into opposition territory with Tierney-Martin going over to reduce the gap to 16.

Irish voices became even louder when flanker Baird produced a memorable score, linking with scrum-half Craig Casey to run through the New Zealand defence.

However with so much energy poured into the 20 minute spurt either side of half-time, Ireland slowed once more allowing Tamaiti Williams to go over from a scrum before Shilo Klein drove over from a rolling maul.