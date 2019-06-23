Moscow Sevens: England finish third after beating Germany

Ben Harris scored two tries in the third-place play-off

England beat Germany 24-14 to finish third at the Moscow Sevens in the first round of the Rugby Europe Grand Prix Series.

They had earlier beaten Wales 45-14 in the quarter-final but lost 24-19 to France in the semi-final.

England won all three group games on Saturday against Spain, Georgia and Russia.

The tournament serves as a ranking event for the official European Olympic qualification event in July.

In the third-place play-off against Germany, two first-half tries from Ben Harris gave England a 10-7 lead at the break.

Dan Norton extended the lead after the break, with a further try from Harry Glover securing the win.