Brad Davis: London Irish add ex-Ospreys and Wasps defence coach to backroom staff

Brad Davis worked as defence coach at Wasps and Ospreys as well as first-team coach at Bath

London Irish have added former Bath, Wasps and Ospreys coach Brad Davis to their backroom staff for the forthcoming Premiership season.

The former Castleford and Wakefield rugby league player worked with Pro14 side Ospreys last season.

He forms part of a four-man coaching team, alongside ex-Ireland boss Declan Kidney, George Skivington and ex-Kangaroos league wing Les Kiss.

"I am excited about the vision," said Davis, 51, who will join on 1 July.

Davis was a fans' favourite, in particular at Castleford, as a creative half, but has largely worked as a defence coach in union.

Kidney said: "Brad will add a vast amount of knowledge to our coaching set-up and will complement the already great work our current coaches do."

The Exiles return to the Premiership for 2019-20 after winning promotion from the Championship.