Cardiff Blues: Welsh region set to move training base

Cardiff Blues currently play at the Arms Park, under the shadow of the Principality Stadium

Cardiff Blues will move their training base from the Vale of Glamorgan resort to the city centre for the 2019-20 season.

Blues will train at their Arms Park ground and use the grass pitches at the Welsh Institute of Sport in Cardiff.

The region say they plan to return to the Vale resort for the 2020-21 season.

Blues are also planning a backroom staff change with ex-Wales scrum-half Richie Rees in line to replace Jason Strange as the region's backs coach.

Head coach John Mulvihill confirmed earlier this season he would consider a shake-up in his coaching staff after his first campaign in charge.

Richie Rees played for Ospreys, London Irish, Cardiff Blues, Edinburgh and Dragons

Former Wales Under-20s coach Strange has had one season at the Blues under Australian Mulvihill after replacing Matt Sherratt, who joined Ospreys.

Rees played for Wales on nine occasions and was named as a transition coach at Blues in August 2017 after a previous coaching stint at Dragons.

The 36-year-old has worked with Blues academy players and the region's 'A' team in last season's Celtic Cup.