Mesu Dolokoto: Fijian moves to Glasgow on two-year deal

Fiji international Dolokoto joins Glasgow on a two-year contract

New signing Mesu Dolokoto will bring "Fijian flair" to Glasgow after agreeing a two-year deal, says the club's assistant coach.

The international hooker moves from Fijian Drua, champions of the National Rugby Championship in Australia.

Mesulame, 24, joins fellow new signings Andrew Davidson, Jamie Dobie, Charlie Capps and George Thornton.

"Mesu is an exciting talent who will bring more international experience to our front-row," said John Dalziel.

"He isn't your traditional front-row forward, he likes to bring a bit of Fijian flair to his game, but he can also do the basics very well and we're excited to work with him."

Dolokoto has nine caps, including an appearance off the bench in Scotland's 54-17 Autumn Test win over Fiji at Murrayfield last November, and had a stint with Brumbies in the Super League in 2015.

"I'm very happy to be joining Glasgow Warriors and looking forward to playing in two of the best rugby competitions in the world," he said.

"The club has a strong Fijian history and I hope I can be a big part of it going forward."