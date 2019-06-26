Stan South: Exeter Chiefs sign former Harlequins forward

Stan South
Stan South made 30 appearances for Harlequins in his five seasons at the club

Exeter Chiefs have signed former Harlequins forward Stan South on a one-year deal.

The 22-year-old, who can play in either the second or back row, had been due to join Championship club Coventry on a two-year deal after leaving Quins.

But injuries to new Exeter recruits Will Witty and Tom Price have forced Chiefs to bring in cover.

"It's a new start, a new challenge, but it's one that I can't wait to get stuck into," South said.

