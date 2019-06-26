Women's Rugby Super Series: Amber Reed to win 50th England cap against USA

Amber Reed made her Test debut for England in 2012

Centre Amber Reed will win her 50th cap when England begin their Women's Rugby Super Series title defence against the USA in San Diego on Friday.

Scrum-half Claudia Macdonald is set for her first start, while prop Chloe Edwards and hooker Clara Nielson will make their debuts from the bench.

The Red Roses, who won the tournament in 2017, also face Canada, France and New Zealand in California.

"We've had a good acclimatisation period," said coach Simon Middleton.

"We are happy that we managed to get the volume of rugby we had hoped under our belt going into this first game."

England lost to New Zealand in the 2017 World Cup final but have won 15 of their 16 Tests since, and completed the Grand Slam at the Six Nations earlier this year.

England starting XV: McKenna; Thompson, Scarratt, Reed, Smith; Harrison, Macdonald; Perry, Kerr, Bern, Aldcroft, Scott, Brown, Packer, Cleall.

Replacements: Nielson, Botterman, Edwards, O'Donnell, Beckett, Hunt, Wood, Williams.