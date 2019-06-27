Nic Groom: South African thrilled with Edinburgh move

Nic Groom played in 13 of Lions' 16 Super Rugby fixtures in 2019

South African scrum-half Nic Groom says the lure of joining "a club on the rise" convinced him to swap Super Rugby side Lions for Edinburgh.

Groom was a key player for Lions after joining a year ago and previously made 100 appearances for Stormers and Northampton Saints.

He is Edinburgh's seventh new signing for the upcoming campaign.

"Nic has been a standout in Super Rugby and the English Premiership," said Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill.

"That experience in the number nine jersey is obviously key, but Nic's ability to snipe and create opportunities in and around the fringes brings a different dynamic to our squad."

Groom, 29, professed himself "really excited" by the move to Edinburgh.

"I've been keeping an eye on their results from South Africa and it's definitely a club on the rise. I can't wait to play my role in the seasons to come."