Hanno Dirksen: Ospreys wing signs new two-year deal

Hanno Dirksen's 38 tries make him the the fourth highest scorer in Ospreys history behind Rhys Webb (39), Dan Evans (44) and Shane Williams (57)

Ospreys wing Hanno Dirksen has signed a new two-year deal with the region.

Dirksen extends his 10-year stay with Ospreys, having made his debut in an LV=Cup defeat to Bath in November 2009.

"It's crazy how quick the time goes," said Dirksen.

The South African-born back, 28, is the 16th member of the Ospreys squad to re-sign this summer, but Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones is yet to commit his long-term future to the region with his current deal up after the World Cup.

Dirksen left his hometown of Krugersdorp to join Ospreys.

"I have a family here now and it's nice to be settled in Swansea, so I don't want to be playing rugby anywhere else," he added.

"It's important we kick off the season like we finished off, get a good couple of wins in before the boys come back from the World Cup."

Ospreys head coach Allen Clarke welcomed the re-signing: "He was one of our standout performers across last season.

"Because of his level of consistency he earned the right to be selected in key matches.

"He is a tremendous character and will continue to be a huge asset for us over the coming seasons."