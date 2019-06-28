Danny Cipriani added to England World Cup training camp

Danny Cipriani has won 16 caps for England

Gloucester fly-half Danny Cipriani has been included in England's squad for their second World Cup training camp.

England head coach Eddie Jones has named a 31-man squad for the five-day camp at The Lensbury Hotel in London.

Piers Francis, Willi Heinz, Courtney Lawes and Ollie Thorley are also called up for next week's camp, with England's World Cup training squad to then be announced on Thursday, 4 July.

Jones said England's training had been "really positive" so far.

"We have worked on our fundamentals of the game, a little bit of physical conditioning and I am really pleased with the attitude of the players," he added.

"They have all come back from their leave in excellent condition and the best I have seen in the time I have been with England."

Cipriani, 31, last played for England against South Africa in June 2018 but won both the Premiership Player of the Season and the Rugby Players Association's annual player award this year.

Harlequins pair Kyle Sinckler and Marcus Smith are set to return to their clubs next week, while Jack Nowell will join George Kruis and Mako Vunipola in camp to continue their rehabilitation.

Jones remains without a number of players from Premiership finalists Saracens and Exeter, who are still undergoing mandatory rest periods.

"Next week we will add some players and be looking to improve our physical conditioning, ability to understand how we want to play the game and start to increase the pressure at training," added Jones.

"We have a couple of players going back to their clubs as we feel it is in their best interests in terms of the World Cup to do that, and we will consider their participation in the squad further down the track."

England training squad

Forwards: Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks), Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins), Tom Dunn (Bath Rugby), Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby), Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers), Joe Launchbury (Wasps), Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints), Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints), Val Rapava Ruskin (Gloucester Rugby), Nick Schonert (Worcester Warriors), Brad Shields (Wasps), Jack Singleton (Worcester Warriors), Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby), Mark Wilson (Newcastle Falcons).

Backs: Mike Brown (Harlequins), Danny Cipriani (Gloucester Rugby), Joe Cokanasiga (Bath Rugby), Elliot Daly (Wasps), George Ford (Leicester Tigers), Piers Francis (Northampton Saints), Willi Heinz (Gloucester Rugby), Jonathan Joseph (Bath Rugby), Jonny May (Leicester Tigers), Ruaridh McConnochie (Bath Rugby), Dan Robson (Wasps), Ben Te'o (Worcester Warriors), Ollie Thorley (Gloucester Rugby), Manu Tuilagi (Leicester Tigers), Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers).

In for medical treatment: George Kruis (Saracens), Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs), Mako Vunipola (Saracens).