Alex Dunbar: Scotland centre leaves Glasgow to join Brive

Dunbar leaves Glasgow after almost a decade's service

Scotland international Alex Dunbar has signed a one-year deal at French Top 14 side Brive after his Glasgow exit.

The 31-cap centre was out of contract after more than 100 appearances in almost 10 years at Warriors.

Dunbar, 28, moved to Newcastle Falcons on loan in January and joins Brive after they won France's second tier.

"He will bring all his experience at international level to evolve our young centres," said Brive head coach Jeremy Davidson.